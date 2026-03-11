Sri Lanka approves free visa extension for foreigners stranded by Mideast conflict
COLOMBO, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan government has approved a 14-day free visa extension for foreign nationals stranded in the country due to flight disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a statement by the Department of Government Information said on Tuesday.
The statement said several international flights departing Sri Lanka for Middle Eastern destinations had been canceled since Feb. 28, leaving some foreign travelers unable to leave as scheduled and risking the expiration of their visas.
The government decided to grant a free 14-day visa extension to foreign nationals whose flights to the Middle East were canceled from Feb. 28, the statement said.
The measure is intended to give affected passengers enough time to make alternative travel arrangements while remaining in Sri Lanka legally.
The government also approved a proposal to grant an additional 14-day visa extension without charge if the flight cancellations continue, the statement said.
