Sri Lanka's central bank closes public debt unit

COLOMBO, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Thursday closed down its Public Debt Department (PDD) and transferred the department's LankaSecure Division to the bank's Payments and Settlements Department (PSD).

The move follows the establishment of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) within the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in December 2024, the bank said.

According to the bank, the PDMO became fully operational in December 2025 and has assumed full responsibility for debt management functions previously handled by the PDD. The transfer is aimed at strengthening institutional accountability and improving the efficiency and transparency of Sri Lanka's debt management framework, the bank said.

The bank said it will continue to operate the Scripless Securities Settlement System and the Central Depository System for government securities through the PSD.

