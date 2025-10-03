22,000 Sri Lankans die each year due to alcohol-related causes: official

Xinhua) 15:12, October 03, 2025

COLOMBO, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- About 22,000 Sri Lankans die annually as a result of alcohol-related causes, said the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol on Friday.

Speaking to journalists as Sri Lanka marked World Temperance Day, Dr. Ananda Rathnayaka, chairman of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol, warned that alcohol use remains a significant public health threat in the country, with 21 percent of the population consuming alcohol.

World Temperance Day is being observed across the country with a series of nationwide programs aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol consumption and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

As part of the observance, all liquor outlets across Sri Lanka remain closed on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)