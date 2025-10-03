Home>>
22,000 Sri Lankans die each year due to alcohol-related causes: official
(Xinhua) 15:12, October 03, 2025
COLOMBO, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- About 22,000 Sri Lankans die annually as a result of alcohol-related causes, said the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol on Friday.
Speaking to journalists as Sri Lanka marked World Temperance Day, Dr. Ananda Rathnayaka, chairman of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol, warned that alcohol use remains a significant public health threat in the country, with 21 percent of the population consuming alcohol.
World Temperance Day is being observed across the country with a series of nationwide programs aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol consumption and encouraging healthier lifestyles.
As part of the observance, all liquor outlets across Sri Lanka remain closed on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka's Western Province records highest number of drug-addicted schoolchildren
- Sri Lanka allocates 500 mln rupees to upgrade school science labs
- Sri Lanka to expand free trade agreements to boost exports, foreign exchange
- China hands over emergency humanitarian supplies to Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan authorities urge public to cut water use due to drought
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.