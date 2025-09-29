Sri Lanka's Western Province records highest number of drug-addicted schoolchildren

COLOMBO, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) said on Monday that Sri Lanka's Western Province records the highest number of drug-addicted schoolchildren, with Colombo district accounting for most cases.

The NDDCB said in a statement that children from low-income communities in Colombo and its suburbs are particularly vulnerable. Certain parts of the Kandy district, along with Gampaha, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Galle, Ratnapura, and Kalutara, were also identified as high-risk areas.

Peer influence has been cited as a major driver of drug use among schoolchildren, while weak implementation of school drug prevention policies and limited involvement of principals and education offices have worsened the problem, said the NDDCB. Stressful family environments, neglect, poverty, malnutrition, and the easy availability of drugs in communities are also contributing factors.

To curb the trend, the NDDCB said it is rolling out programs through six streams, including school, youth, family, workplace, and community-based initiatives, along with environmental and media campaigns.

Screening and counseling services are being expanded, with trained school counselors now intervening with low-risk students, while medium- and high-risk children are referred for treatment at the NDDCB's Youth Treatment Center before returning to school or vocational education.

Meanwhile, police told local media that 206 children were taken into custody for drug-related offenses between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 this year, adding that over 15,600 awareness programs have been conducted in schools to combat drug abuse.

