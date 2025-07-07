Over 300 arrested in Sri Lankan anti-crime operation
COLOMBO, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Over 300 persons engaged in unlawful activities were arrested on Friday night during an operation conducted by the Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies and the military, the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs said Saturday.
The police, the Special Task Force, the army, the air force, and the navy were involved in the joint operation carried out in certain parts of the country's western province, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said the operation was carried out to curb illegal activities, enhance community safety and restore public confidence in law enforcement.
The ministry said similar operations will be carried out in other parts of the country, particularly in identified high-risk zones. The operation followed several shooting incidents in the western province.
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lankan navy arrests Indian fishermen for poaching
- Sri Lankan president pledges to prevent repeat of civil war tragedies
- Over 20 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Sri Lanka's Central Province
- Sri Lanka to establish over 14,000 public safety committees to boost community security
- Sri Lanka reports 758 tuberculosis deaths in 2024
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.