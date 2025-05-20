Sri Lankan president pledges to prevent repeat of civil war tragedies

Xinhua, May 20, 2025

COLOMBO, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to ensuring that the tragic events of the past are never repeated in Sri Lanka, the President's Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

Sri Lanka marked the 16th National War Heroes' Day celebrations on Monday. This coincides with the end of the country's 30-year conflict in 2009.

Dissanayake visited the Mihindu Seth Medura convalescent home in Attidiya on Monday morning, where he met with war veterans receiving long-term care and rehabilitation.

Reflecting on the long-term consequences of the 30-year conflict, Dissanayake noted that the 30-year conflict had left a lasting impact on the nation, with many from both the north and south suffering not only the loss of life but also severe physical injuries. He reiterated his firm commitment to ensuring that such a tragedy is never repeated, according to the PMD.

The president emphasized his administration's commitment to prioritizing the welfare and development of disabled war heroes and their families.

