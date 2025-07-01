Sri Lankan navy arrests Indian fishermen for poaching
COLOMBO, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan navy arrested seven Indian fishermen for poaching in the seas off Talaimannar in the Northern province on Monday night, local media reported on Tuesday.
This is the second such case in the past two days. On Sunday, the navy seized an Indian fishing boat and arrested eight Indian fishermen while they were poaching in the seas off Mannar, also in the Northern province, the navy said.
The navy said the seized boat and the fishermen were handed over to the fisheries officials for further legal proceedings.
The navy reiterated that it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to prevent illegal fishing by foreign vessels, citing concerns over its impact on the livelihoods of local fishermen.
Photos
- Zhongwei in NW China's Ningxia enhances desert tourism experiences
- Inheritor promotes Shidiao woodcarving in SW China's Xizang
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
Related Stories
- Death toll of India's Telangana chemical factory explosion rises to 35, may increase further
- Gunmen shot dead 4 in India's Manipur
- Death toll in chemical factory blast in India's Telangana rises to 12
- Indian gov't says analysis of crashed Air India plane underway
- 3 policemen wounded in grenade attack in India
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.