Gunmen shot dead 4 in India's Manipur

NEW DELHI, June 30 (Xinhua) -- At least four people, including an elderly woman, were shot dead Monday by unidentified gunmen in India's northeastern state of Manipur, officials said.

The attack took place near Mongjang village in Churachandpur district, about 96 km south of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

"Unidentified assailants today afternoon ambushed a car, killing a rebel leader affiliated Kuki insurgent group along with his two bodyguards. An elderly woman also lost her life near the spot in the incident after being hit by a stray bullet," an official said.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the police suggested the victims were fired barrage of shots from a point-blank range.

So far, no group has claimed the killings.

