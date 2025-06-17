4 killed, 6 injured in explosion in firecracker factory in India's Uttar Pradesh

Xinhua) 11:19, June 17, 2025

NEW DELHI, June 16 (Xinhua) -- At least four women were killed and six others injured Monday in an explosion in a firecracker factory in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The explosion took place in Atrasi village of Amroha district, about 402 km northwest of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior police officer in Amroha, Amit Kumar Anand, told media that four women were killed on the spot, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Six other women injured in the accident were taken to the hospital.

According to Anand, the firecracker factory was a licensed unit.

Officials said the victims were working in the factory at the time of the explosion.

The blast caused massive damage to the structure located in the middle of an agricultural field. The reason behind the explosion was not known yet.

An investigation was underway.

Accidental explosions are common in firecracker factories in India, and shops as owners usually ignore safety standards.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)