No explosives found on Air India flight after emergency landing in Thailand: airport
BANGKOK, June 13 (Xinhua) - No explosives or suspicious items were found on an Air India flight that made an emergency landing on Thailand's resort island of Phuket on Friday following a bomb threat, the Phuket International Airport said.
In a statement, the airport said security personnel, including an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, carried out a thorough search of the aircraft but found no explosives or suspicious objects.
No suspect has been identified in connection with the threat, the statement added.
The aircraft, carrying 156 passengers and 8 crew members, resumed its journey to India's Delhi in the afternoon.
The Air India flight AI 379 had returned to Phuket after takeoff after a note containing a suspected bomb threat was discovered in the aircraft's lavatory.
