Air India plane crashes at airport in India's Gujarat
(Xinhua) 17:19, June 12, 2025
NEW DELHI, June 12 (Xinhua) -- An Air India plane with over 200 passengers onboard crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday at an airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat, multiple local media reports said.
According to the reports, the plane was headed to Britain. Local media footage showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky near the airport.
