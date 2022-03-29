Home>>
A total of 33,777 pieces of wreckage recovered from China plane crash site
(CGTN) 15:44, March 29, 2022
A total of 33,777 pieces of wreckage and debris have been recovered from the site where a China Eastern Airlines plane crashed on March 21 in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, an official told a press briefing on Sunday.
