Xi extends condolences to Indian leaders over plane crash
(Xinhua) 13:17, June 14, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping extended on Friday condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively over the heavy casualties caused by the crash of an Air India flight.
