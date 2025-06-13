Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand's Phuket after bomb threat: airport

Xinhua) 15:03, June 13, 2025

BANGKOK, June 13 (Xinhua) -- An Air India flight from Thailand's resort island of Phuket to Delhi requested an emergency landing on Friday due to a bomb threat, Phuket's airport said.

Local media reported that Flight AI 379 has later safely landed and the airport has responded with a related plan.

