India urges Iran, Israel to avoid escalation

Xinhua) 16:18, June 13, 2025

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government on Friday expressed deep concern over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and called for restraint from both sides.

"India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilized to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation, urging Indian nationals in both countries to remain cautious and follow security advisories.

