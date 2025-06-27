Indian gov't says analysis of crashed Air India plane underway

Xinhua) 14:03, June 27, 2025

NEW DELHI, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government said on Thursday that the black box data of crashed Air India Flight AI-171 has been downloaded to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to its crash recently in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

According to India's federal civil aviation ministry, the analysis of Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) and Flight Data Recorders (FDR) data was underway.

The ministry said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau promptly initiated an investigation and constituted a multidisciplinary team on June 13 in accordance with international norms and protocols.

The team comprised specialists in aviation medicine, air traffic control, and technical experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, as mandated by international agreements given that the aircraft was manufactured in the U.S.

The London-bound Air India aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed on June 12 shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, about 17 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat, killing all but one of 242 people on board.

