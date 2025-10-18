Senior CPC official meets Sri Lankan JVP delegation

Xinhua) 10:42, October 18, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation of senior cadres from Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) of Sri Lanka, led by its Political Bureau Member Bimal Rathnayake, who is also Sri Lanka's Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, in Beijing on Friday.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on promoting the implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries through inter-party channels and strengthening the exchange of experience in party and state governance.

