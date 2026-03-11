Sri Lanka allocates emergency funds to embassies to support citizens in Middle East

Xinhua) 15:46, March 11, 2026

COLOMBO, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka has allocated emergency funds to its diplomatic missions to assist Sri Lankans living in the Middle East as conflicts continue in the region, a senior Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) official said on Wednesday.

SLBFE Chairman Koshala Wickramasinghe said the funds would help embassies provide urgent assistance to Sri Lankan nationals in need.

Wickramasinghe said the departure of Sri Lankans traveling to the Middle East for employment has continued without interruption despite the regional tension.

More than 1 million Sri Lankans are working in Middle Eastern countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)