Sri Lanka approves ambassador-designates to Iran, Israel, UN mission in Geneva
COLOMBO, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Parliamentary Committee on High Posts has approved M.I. Fazeeha Azmi as ambassador-designate to Iran, and S. K. Chandrasiri as ambassador-designate to Israel, according to a statement issued by the President's Media Division (PMD) on Thursday.
D.M.S.P. Dassanayake was appointed as ambassador and permanent representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva, PMD said.
The PMD said all ambassador-designates who recently met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had received clearance from the committee, enabling them to assume their respective diplomatic postings.
The statement said the approved appointments also included envoys to Malaysia, Austria, Romania, Ethiopia, Kenya and Lebanon, as well as Sri Lanka's representative-designate to Palestine.
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