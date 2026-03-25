Indian PM, Sri Lankan president discuss energy security

Xinhua) 11:15, March 25, 2026

NEW DELHI, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday exchanged views on global energy security over the phone, India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to the ministry, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with an emphasis on disruptions affecting global energy security. Both reiterated the importance of keeping shipping lines open and secure in the interest of the whole world.

The ministry also noted that the two leaders reviewed progress on various initiatives aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between India and Sri Lanka and enhancing regional security.

Modi reiterated India's firm commitment to work closely together with Sri Lanka in addressing shared challenges, the ministry said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)