Indian PM, Sri Lankan president discuss energy security
NEW DELHI, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday exchanged views on global energy security over the phone, India's Ministry of External Affairs said.
According to the ministry, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with an emphasis on disruptions affecting global energy security. Both reiterated the importance of keeping shipping lines open and secure in the interest of the whole world.
The ministry also noted that the two leaders reviewed progress on various initiatives aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between India and Sri Lanka and enhancing regional security.
Modi reiterated India's firm commitment to work closely together with Sri Lanka in addressing shared challenges, the ministry said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka issues fuel, energy conservation guidelines amid Mideast tensions
- Sri Lanka records 5 pct GDP growth in 2025
- Sri Lanka approves ambassador-designates to Iran, Israel, UN mission in Geneva
- Sri Lanka allocates emergency funds to embassies to support citizens in Middle East
- Sri Lanka approves free visa extension for foreigners stranded by Mideast conflict
- India faces cooking gas shortage
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.