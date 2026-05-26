China ready to promote practical cooperation with Singapore: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:10, May 26, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China attaches great importance to the development of China-Singapore relations, and is willing to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, promote practical cooperation in various fields, and enhance people-to-people exchanges with Singapore, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding talks with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Beijing.

Noting that over the past year, under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two countries and joint efforts of both sides, the all-round high-quality and future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore has maintained a good momentum, Wang urged the two countries to continue to enhance strategic communication, increase mutual trust, jointly address the ever-emerging global challenges at present, and safeguard the overall situation of regional peace and stability.

Wang said that maintaining the security of global industrial and supply chains and the smooth flow of maritime navigation is in the common interests of the international community, and China is willing to continue to make efforts to this end.

Noting that Singapore is an important ASEAN member and will assume ASEAN's rotating presidency next year, Wang said China expects the Singaporean side to continue playing an active role in promoting China-ASEAN cooperation.

Balakrishnan said Singapore highly values its relations with China, adheres to the one-China policy, and firmly opposes "Taiwan independence."

Singapore is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, promote practical cooperation in various fields, carry out key cooperation projects of both sides, and promote regional connectivity, he said.

Singapore is ready to promote greater progress in ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership, support the Global Development Initiative, and uphold multilateralism and free trade, and is willing to work with China to make joint efforts in promoting world peace, development and prosperity, he added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)