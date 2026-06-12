Chinese brands showcase latest products at 20th Bahia Farm Show in Brazil

(Xinhua) 15:19, June 12, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Visitors experience virtual reality (VR) interactive equipment during the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil, June 10, 2026.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the booth of Chinese company LiuGong Machinery during the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows a self-propelled sprayer at the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A staff member operates an agricultural drone of Chinese brand DJI to conduct spraying during the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil, June 10, 2026.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Visitors learn about an agricultural drone of Chinese brand Vector AGR at the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil, June 10, 2026.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the booth of Chinese brand DJI at the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A visitor learns about a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) of China's CFMoto vehicles at the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil, June 11, 2026.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Chinese exhibitor (L) and Brazilian buyers explore cooperation opportunities during the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil, June 10, 2026.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People visit the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil, June 10, 2026.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows a view at the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows an irrigating machine at the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A visitor views a pickup truck of Chinese brand GWM during the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil, June 10, 2026.

With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)