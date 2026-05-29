Nation's brands eye spotlight at World Cup

China Daily) 08:29, May 29, 2026

A customer wearing an Argentina national team jersey shops on Monday for World Cup merchandise at a store at Yiwu International Trade City in Zhejiang province. WEI ZHIYANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 20, is emerging as a major global marketing stage for Chinese brands seeking to expand overseas, as fragmented viewing habits and digital advertising tools reshape how companies participate in top-tier sports events.

The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is expected to attract more than 6 billion viewers worldwide, with overall exposure projected to rise 20 percent from the previous soccer World Cup, according to a recent survey by global advertising technology company The Trade Desk.

Chinese companies increasingly see the World Cup as more than just a platform for logo exposure. They are going to use the event to strengthen global brand recognition through technology, streaming platforms and social media.

"Top-tier sporting events are helping Chinese brands enter a more advanced stage of globalization," said Wang Xueli, director of Tsinghua University's Center for Development of Sports Industry.

"In the past, many Chinese companies mainly wanted to build basic brand awareness. But now, through top global events such as the World Cup, they are trying to strengthen their position in mid — to high-end markets and showcase their technological capabilities."

TTD's survey found that audience behavior around the upcoming tournament is becoming increasingly fragmented. At least one-third of viewers plan to follow matches through multiple channels, including traditional television, sports apps, connected TV platforms and short-form video content.

In North America, 45 percent of US respondents and 47 percent of Canadian respondents said that they would use sports apps to follow the event, while more than 40 percent in both countries planned to consume content through connected TV and streaming platforms.

"The World Cup is evolving from a 90-minute match into a long-cycle content ecosystem spanning pre-match buildup, live interaction and post-match engagement," said Ashley Wu, senior director of business development at TTD China. "That creates new opportunities for Chinese brands to build sustained connections with overseas consumers."

The changes are also lowering barriers for smaller brands.

Previous soccer World Cups were largely dominated by multinational sponsors who spent heavily on stadium exposure and naming rights. But artificial intelligence-driven advertising, streaming platforms and social media now allow smaller companies to target overseas consumers more precisely and at lower cost.

"Sports marketing is no longer only about sponsoring a team or buying billboard space," Wu said. "Even brands without huge budgets can now reach highly specific audiences through multi-channel campaigns."

Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have pushed sports content far beyond core soccer fans, helping brands reach younger and female consumers. TTD's survey found that women now account for nearly half of viewers in several European markets, while Gen Z audiences in Spain and Italy showed engagement levels above 90 percent.

China's established global brands are also embedding themselves into tournament operations.

Hisense, the official display technology partner for the tournament's video assistant referee system, will supply RGB Mini LED displays for FIFA VAR centers. Meanwhile, Lenovo is deploying more than 10,000 devices and more than 200 engineers across all 16 venues, introducing AI-powered "digital twin" technology capable of generating 3D virtual replicas of players and match situations.

Analysts say such partnerships reflect a broader shift in how Chinese companies engage with global sports events.

"Chinese firms are no longer simply buying advertising boards around stadiums," Wang from Tsinghua University said. "They are becoming part of the technological infrastructure behind major international sporting events."

For Chinese companies, the appeal of global sports marketing may also lie in its relative stability during a volatile global geopolitical and economic environment.

"Whether it's tariffs or geopolitical tensions, sports remain one of the few globally positive and emotionally resonant topics," Wu from TTD China said. "For Chinese brands trying to build long-term international recognition, that kind of certainty has become increasingly valuable."

In the first quarter of the year, China's overall outbound direct investment rose 8.9 percent year-on-year to $44.53 billion, according to official data.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)