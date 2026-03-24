Chinese brands shine at international awards for innovation

09:57, March 24, 2026 By Wang Zhuoqiong ( China Daily

Chinese consumer brands — no longer mere followers but global trendsetters — edged out stiff international competition to win a number of honors at the Mintel Most Innovative 2026 awards, highlighting the market's growing influence on product innovation worldwide, the marketing research company said.

Of the 72 winning products covering consumer-packaged goods from the beauty, personal care, household, and food and drink segments from 14 countries, Chinese brands claimed 12 spots. The winners included Chando and Pechoin skincare products, Mintel said.

Among the other winners were Junlebao's organic infant formula, Diao's herbal antibacterial laundry detergent and Lanju's plant-based mosquito control — a product designed to resemble a small decorative vase.

The ratio of winning Chinese brands is "a testament to the country's innovation journey from 'catching up' to 'keeping pace' and even 'leading the way'," said Tina Ding, general manager of Mintel China." Chinese brands are translating complex domestic market needs into world-leading solutions."

She said the awards validate a dual-force model in which brands combine global vision with local insight to address domestic consumer needs." This is not just commercial success, but a reflection of the vitality of China's innovation ecosystem," Ding said.

With product cycles accelerating and market expectations tightening, innovation in China is increasingly about precision rather than volume. Mintel said this year's winners demonstrate a focus on real consumer needs while anticipating long-term trends.

For example, dairy producer Junlebao has emphasized the scientific feeding needs of a new generation of Chinese mothers.

"We conduct large-scale research to gain deep insights into parental expectations," said Jia Xiaojiang, director of infant formula R&D at Junlebao Dairy Group. "Leveraging our Scientific Nutrition Research Institute, we have continued to advance breast milk research and clinical validation, integrating scientific achievements with real consumer needs."

The challenge of meaningful innovation is global. Only 34 percent of consumer product launches in 2025 were classified as genuinely new products, down from 47 percent in 2015 and 75 percent in 1995, Mintel said. Against this backdrop, Chinese winners stood out for combining consumer understanding with strategic execution, setting benchmarks for global markets.

Industry data underscores the opportunity. According to market research company Worldpanel China, sales of urban fast-moving consumer goods rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in 2025, maintaining a stable trajectory. The National Bureau of Statistics said the contribution of final consumption expenditure to economic growth last year reached 52 percent, up 5 percentage points from 2024.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)