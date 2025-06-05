Chinese brands warmly received in Russian auto market in May

Xinhua) 09:33, June 05, 2025

MOSCOW, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese brands ranked among the top five best-selling passenger cars in Russia in May 2025, according to a report released on Wednesday by Russian analytical agency Autostat.

Total passenger car sales in Russia fell to 91,218 in May, down 28.3 percent in comparison to the previous year, according to the agency.

While the domestic automaker Lada held its top position with 25,552 cars sold, Chinese brands maintained their strong presence.

The report shows that Haval remained the top-selling Chinese brand in Russia in May 2025, accounting for around 12 percent of all new passenger car sales with 10,623 units sold, followed by Chery with 9,780 units, Geely with 6,299 units and Chang'an with 5,639 cars.

In total, 440,259 new passenger cars were sold in Russia over the first five months of this year, marking a 26 percent decline in comparison to the same period last year.

According to a poll conducted by the government-owned research center VTSIOM last year, Russian consumers value Chinese cars for their affordability and availability, their technological features, attractive designs, and high quality as well as overall comfort.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)