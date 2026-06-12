China, Montenegro celebrate 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties with youth gala

(Xinhua) 10:29, June 12, 2026

PODGORICA, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China and Montenegro on Thursday marked the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations with a youth gala in Podgorica, where officials highlighted two decades of infrastructure cooperation and expanding people-to-people exchanges.

Nearly 400 government officials, students, and cultural representatives attended the event, which was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Montenegro and co-organized by Montenegro's Ministry of Culture and Media.

The evening showcased performances by young Chinese and Montenegrins, blending traditional Chinese elements with Western musical instruments and folk music.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Montenegro Chen Xufeng said the performances reflected the close friendship between the two countries and the role of young people in advancing that relationship.

"On tonight's stage, the erhu and violin will lead an artistic dialogue, Yue opera and Montenegrin folk songs will resonate in shared harmony ... This is not only a meeting of art, but a communication of hearts," he said, expressing hope for continued partnership between the two countries.

Montenegro's Parliamentary Vice President Mirsad Nurkovic said the relationship had produced tangible results through practical cooperation between the two countries.

"Our cooperation did not remain only at the level of courteous political statements and protocols," Nurkovic stated. "It resulted in major, strategic projects of enormous importance for the citizens of Montenegro, among which cooperation in road infrastructure stands out in particular."

Describing youth as "the best ambassadors," he said, "true connections are not built only by interstate agreements, but by living contacts among people, students, scientists, and athletes."

Ivana Iva Sekulic, a policy analyst on Euro-Asian relations at Montenegro's Ministry of European Affairs, told Xinhua that cooperation between the two countries has delivered a series of practical results over the past 20 years, citing the reconstruction of the Tara River Bridge as an example.

She said China-Montenegro cooperation is expanding beyond infrastructure into broader economic areas. "The prospects for cooperation between the two countries are very broad," she added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)