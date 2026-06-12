Senior Chinese legislator calls for closer cooperation with South Asian nations

(Xinhua) 10:23, June 12, 2026

KUNMING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to join hands with South Asian nations to author a new chapter of cooperation aimed at accelerating development and revitalization, senior Chinese legislator He Wei said here Thursday.

He, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

He noted that in recent years, China and South Asian nations have jointly embraced the spirit of openness, cooperation and inclusiveness, promoting the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the development strategies of South Asian countries while deepening pragmatic cooperation across the board.

He stressed that China achieved a successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) last year, with its economic strength, technological capability, and comprehensive national power leaping to a new level.

Chinese modernization has made solid new strides, providing new opportunities for global development, he added.

He welcomed all participants to use this event to discover more cooperation opportunities, achieve more tangible results, and work together for a better future.

On the sidelines of the exposition, He met respectively with political figures from Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal and other countries.

The six-day event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." It has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. Over 560 companies from South Asian countries are taking part in the event.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)