Senior Chinese legislator calls for closer cooperation with South Asian nations
KUNMING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to join hands with South Asian nations to author a new chapter of cooperation aimed at accelerating development and revitalization, senior Chinese legislator He Wei said here Thursday.
He, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
He noted that in recent years, China and South Asian nations have jointly embraced the spirit of openness, cooperation and inclusiveness, promoting the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the development strategies of South Asian countries while deepening pragmatic cooperation across the board.
He stressed that China achieved a successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) last year, with its economic strength, technological capability, and comprehensive national power leaping to a new level.
Chinese modernization has made solid new strides, providing new opportunities for global development, he added.
He welcomed all participants to use this event to discover more cooperation opportunities, achieve more tangible results, and work together for a better future.
On the sidelines of the exposition, He met respectively with political figures from Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal and other countries.
The six-day event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." It has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. Over 560 companies from South Asian countries are taking part in the event.
Photos
Related Stories
- 9th China-South Asia Friendship Organizations Forum held in Maldives
- China-South Asia Expo draws fresh faces, seasoned players in hunt for partnerships
- China-South Asia Expo provides new opportunities to bolster trade and cooperation
- China plays important role in South Asian countries' green transformation: scholars
- Beijing eyes wider links with nations in South Asia
- Tibet's passageway to South Asia strengthens foreign trade
- Pathway to brighter future: Belt and Road Initiative in South Asia
- Visit to South Asian countries boosts solidarity, cooperation under new circumstances -- Chinese FM
- China, South Asia friendship organizations boost mutual trust, cooperation
- China ready to forge closer partnership on Central, South Asian connectivity: FM
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.