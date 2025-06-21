China-South Asia Expo provides new opportunities to bolster trade and cooperation

This photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows a view of Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

KUNMING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior officials from multiple countries attending the opening ceremony of the 9th China-South Asia Expo on Thursday highly praised the event for providing new opportunities to boost trade and regional cooperation.

The expo in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming has drawn representatives from over 70 countries, regions and international organizations, as well as over 2,500 enterprises.

"The China-South Asia Expo is a great platform for strengthening exchanges and cooperation among China and South Asian countries ... The expo has, over the years, connected China with the South Asian countries much closer," said Wasantha Samarasinghe, Sri Lanka's minister of trade, commerce, food security and cooperative development.

As the theme country for this year's expo, Sri Lanka will take this valuable opportunity to leverage the full potential for trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange opportunities in the lucrative Chinese market, the minister added.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stated that the expo symbolizes shared opportunities among the economies of China, South Asia, and ASEAN, aiming for harmonious, sustainable, and inclusive common development.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune said that the expo has created opportunities for enterprises and business people from various countries, including his own, to engage in exchanges and cooperation on trade, investment, business operation and market connectivity.

A vendor from Pakistan (R) presents specialty shoes to a visitor during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 19, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

He expressed confidence that the expo will foster friendly relations based on mutual understanding and trust among regional countries, enabling governments and private enterprises to collaborate for a bright and sustainable future.

"From the perspective of Myanmar's business community, the expo offers a unique opportunity to engage with regional products in a single venue, facilitate direct connections between Myanmar's products and Chinese consumers, and open doors for collaboration with South Asian and ASEAN countries," said Tin Aung San, Myanmar's deputy prime minister and union minister at the prime minister's office.

"I strongly believe that this expo will serve as an important platform to foster partnerships in trade and investment among China, Myanmar, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, ultimately benefiting the people of the nations," he added.

Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, an acting deputy prime minister of Afghanistan's interim government, described the expo as a key platform for trade exchange, investment promotion and economic dialogue in the region.

"It plays a vital role in developing regional partnerships and strengthening economic ties between South Asian countries," Hanafi said.

"Let's use this platform to spark new partnerships, share bold ideas, and build a region that's not just prosperous but a model of peace and cooperation for the world," said Ahmed Nazim, deputy speaker of the People's Majlis of the Maldives.

