China plays important role in South Asian countries' green transformation: scholars

December 21, 2024

POKHARA, Nepal, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's role was highlighted on Friday by scholars as some South Asian countries are transitioning to green development and low-carbon economies.

A panel session themed on green development and digital economy in South Asia was held under the Phewa Dialogue hosted jointly by Sichuan University of China and Tribhuvan University of Nepal in Pokhara, Nepal's second-largest city.

Kazi Mahmudur Rahman from Independent University of Bangladesh talked about China's role in the greener development of his country's key textile industry.

Focusing on China's role in advancing renewable energy in South Asia, Elibichchiralalage Nimala Chinthake Perera from University of Vocational Technology in Sri Lanka spoke of China's efforts in terms of investment, technology transfer, training, infrastructure development, policy support, offshore wind exploration and Belt and Road projects.

He noted that his country has been tapping its wind energy resources to meet growing demand for power.

Challenges have arisen from the new round of scientific and technological revolution, noted Xu Xiujun from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, suggesting building a digital Silk Road, a green Silk Road and a health Silk Road with high quality to confront the challenges.

