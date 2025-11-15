9th China-South Asia Friendship Organizations Forum held in Maldives

November 15, 2025

MALE, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 9th China-South Asia Friendship Organizations Forum was held in the Maldives from Thursday to Friday, which was jointly organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the Organization for South Asian Regional Friendship and Cooperation with China (OSARFCC).

Mohammed Waheed Hassan, special envoy of the president of the Maldives and former Maldivian president, attended the event and delivered remarks. Yang Wanming, president of the CPAFFC, led the Chinese delegation.

Representatives from governments as well as economic, trade and cultural sectors of eight Chinese localities, including Beijing, Shanxi, Liaoning and the city of Jinan, engaged in extensive exchanges with participants from the Maldives, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Discussions covered enhancing cooperation in the economy, culture and tourism, as well as youth exchanges between China and South Asian countries.

Under the theme of "Mutual learning, peace, prosperity for a shared future," the forum featured an opening ceremony, a closing ceremony and two sub-forums on cultural exchanges and trade and investment. A joint declaration was issued after the event, in which participants pledged to work together to implement the four major global initiatives, strengthen solidarity and cooperation within the Global South, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The next edition of the forum will be held in China in 2027.

