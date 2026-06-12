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InXizang | High altitude railway halt brings convenience to local residents in SW China's Xizang

(Xinhua) 10:12, June 12, 2026

Sangye Phuntsok, a staff member of Yanshiping railway halt, sees a train off in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

LHASA, June 11 (Xinhua) -- With an altitude of 4,721 meters, Yanshiping railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is one of the highest railway halts in the world. Built on July 1, 2006, it was originally an unattended stop used only for train's temporary halts and became a regular railway halt in December 2025, bringing more convenience to local residents.

Sangye Phuntsok, a staff member of Yanshiping railway halt, talks with passengers at the railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Passengers exit Yanshiping railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Passengers board a train at Yanshiping railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows Yanshiping railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A mother holding her baby preparing to take the train for medical treatment communicates with staff members at Yanshiping railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangye Phuntsok, a staff member of Yanshiping railway halt, writes work notes at his dormitory in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangye Phuntsok, a staff member of Yanshiping railway halt, prepares to work in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Passengers wait for their trains at Yanshiping railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangye Phuntsok, a staff member of Yanshiping railway halt, works at the railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangye Phuntsok, a staff member of Yanshiping railway halt, organizes passengers to queue up for boarding in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangye Phuntsok, a staff member of Yanshiping railway halt, is pictured at the railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Passengers get off a train at Yanshiping railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangye Phuntsok, a staff member of Yanshiping railway halt, cleans snow at the railway halt in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)