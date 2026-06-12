Yingcheng in C China's Hubei exports chalk worldwide

(People's Daily Online) 09:31, June 12, 2026

Photo shows chalk markers produced in Liuyuan village, Yingcheng, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Tian Zhongquan)

On a recent morning, workers packed fluorescent chalk destined for Europe at the workshop of Hubei Wenhua Educational Supplies Co., Ltd. in Huangtan town, Yingcheng, central China's Hubei Province. Nearby, 42-year-old Liu Xiaofeng, head of the company, was chatting with customers online.

"In the past, our parents hauled chalk to schools on handcarts and shoulder poles. Today, we sell it to customers around the world online," Liu said.

Yingcheng is rich in gypsum resources. Local residents began making chalk from gypsum in the 1950s, and in Liuyuan village, where Liu is from, as many as 60 percent of households once relied on chalk production for their livelihoods.

After 2000, chalk sales in Liuyuan village began to decline. At the time, Liu was working for an internet company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. During a visit home, he was struck by the sight of villagers struggling to sell their chalk. In 2006, he quit his job, went back to the village with a secondhand computer, and set about selling chalk online.

Villagers were initially skeptical of online sales. Undeterred, Liu drew on his experience in the internet industry, posting product information on major trading platforms, communicating with customers across the country, and mailing out samples. Just over a week later, he secured an order worth 100,000 yuan ($14,770), kickstarting his e-commerce venture.

One day, a foreign buyer contacted Liu online and placed an order for more than 300,000 sets of chalk. With a tight deadline and a large volume to deliver, Liu enlisted fellow villagers to help. Many were doubtful at first, but after he showed them the purchase order, signed contracts, and paid deposits, their concerns faded. The order was ultimately delivered on time.

By expanding sales through multiple e-commerce platforms, Liu has helped more than 50 households produce and sell chalk, with annual sales reaching about 1 billion sticks.

In June 2021, Yingcheng established the Huangtan Chalk Industry Chamber of Commerce, bringing together more than 150 member companies to expand markets both online and offline. Liu was elected vice chairman.

Huangtan town has developed a "company-plus-household workshop" model, under which chalk produced by family workshops is purchased and marketed through a unified system. The chalk industry has created new opportunities for nearby residents to find work and increase their incomes close to home. Today, more than 4,000 people in Yingcheng are employed in chalk-related industries.

Beyond transforming sales channels, Yingcheng has also focused on product innovation. Li Junzai, chairman of Hubei Sanji Stationery Co., Ltd. in Longkou village, said that 80 percent of the company's products are exported. At the 2026 China Ningbo International Stationery Fair, the company secured more than 10 intended orders, including one worth over 3 million yuan.

Today, Yingcheng's chalk manufacturers produce hundreds of products across five major categories: smart toy chalk, insecticidal and antibacterial chalk, educational chalk, cartoon-themed chalk, and sports chalk. Around 80 percent of these products are sold overseas through online platforms, reaching more than 200 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)