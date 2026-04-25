National nature reserve in China's Hubei becomes ideal habitat for milu deer

Xinhua) 14:53, April 25, 2026

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Close to the Yangtze River, the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

After years of efforts by protectors and continuous improvement of the local ecological environment, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached 2,901 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Close to the Yangtze River, the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

After years of efforts by protectors and continuous improvement of the local ecological environment, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached 2,901 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Close to the Yangtze River, the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

After years of efforts by protectors and continuous improvement of the local ecological environment, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached 2,901 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Close to the Yangtze River, the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

After years of efforts by protectors and continuous improvement of the local ecological environment, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached 2,901 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Close to the Yangtze River, the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

After years of efforts by protectors and continuous improvement of the local ecological environment, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached 2,901 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A drone photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Close to the Yangtze River, the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

After years of efforts by protectors and continuous improvement of the local ecological environment, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached 2,901 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Close to the Yangtze River, the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

After years of efforts by protectors and continuous improvement of the local ecological environment, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached 2,901 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Close to the Yangtze River, the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

After years of efforts by protectors and continuous improvement of the local ecological environment, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached 2,901 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows milu deer at Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. Close to the Yangtze River, the Shishou Milu Deer National Nature Reserve has a complete wetland ecosystem and vast pastureland, which is an ideal habitat for milu deer.

After years of efforts by protectors and continuous improvement of the local ecological environment, the population of milu deer at the nature reserve has reached 2,901 by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)