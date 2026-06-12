Home>>
Foreign diplomats: China's 15th Five-Year Plan creates opportunities for every country
By Wang Xiaoping (People's Daily Online) 09:02, June 12, 2026
From technological innovation and advanced manufacturing to infrastructure connectivity and greater openness, China's vision for the next five years is drawing global attention.
As part of the "Set Sail for the 15th Five-Year Plan: China's Growth, World's Opportunity (Guangdong)" program, ambassadors and diplomats to China explored Guangdong's development firsthand. The program was jointly organized by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People's Government of Guangdong Province.
For the envoys, China's 15th Five-Year Plan is not only about China's future, but about new opportunities for innovation, cooperation and shared prosperity.
China's growth, world's opportunity.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Powering a greener future: Foreign ambassadors explore green development potential in Guangdong
- Village builds up mangrove "coastal guardians" amid national conservation efforts
- The future is here: Foreign ambassadors praise China's tech development
- Hong Kong, Guangdong to sync up construction standards
- Coffee industry thriving in Jiangmen, China's Guangdong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.