Foreign diplomats: China's 15th Five-Year Plan creates opportunities for every country

From technological innovation and advanced manufacturing to infrastructure connectivity and greater openness, China's vision for the next five years is drawing global attention.

As part of the "Set Sail for the 15th Five-Year Plan: China's Growth, World's Opportunity (Guangdong)" program, ambassadors and diplomats to China explored Guangdong's development firsthand. The program was jointly organized by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People's Government of Guangdong Province.

For the envoys, China's 15th Five-Year Plan is not only about China's future, but about new opportunities for innovation, cooperation and shared prosperity.

China's growth, world's opportunity.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)