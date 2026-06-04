Home>>
The future is here: Foreign ambassadors praise China's tech development
By Wang Xiaoping (People's Daily Online) 10:04, June 04, 2026
From June 1 to 5, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People's Government of Guangdong Province are jointly hosting the "Set Sail for the 15th Five-Year Plan: China's Growth, World's Opportunity" event. The event features foreign envoys from multiple countries visiting Guangdong to witness first-hand the latest achievements in China's technological innovation and high-quality manufacturing. From smart production lines to green mobility solutions, the cutting-edge advancements have won high praise from the attending envoys.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong, Guangdong to sync up construction standards
- Coffee industry thriving in Jiangmen, China's Guangdong
- Automated sorting equipment handles parcels in Guangzhou, China's Guangdong
- Young entrepreneur uses data, AI to bring locally made slippers to global markets
- Chinese sanitation worker colors Guangzhou's streets with art
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.