The future is here: Foreign ambassadors praise China's tech development

From June 1 to 5, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People's Government of Guangdong Province are jointly hosting the "Set Sail for the 15th Five-Year Plan: China's Growth, World's Opportunity" event. The event features foreign envoys from multiple countries visiting Guangdong to witness first-hand the latest achievements in China's technological innovation and high-quality manufacturing. From smart production lines to green mobility solutions, the cutting-edge advancements have won high praise from the attending envoys.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)