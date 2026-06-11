Political confrontation cannot solve Iranian nuclear issue: Chinese envoy

(Xinhua) 17:05, June 11, 2026

VIENNA, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian nuclear issue cannot be solved through political confrontation, but through diplomatic efforts and cooperation on safeguards and supervision, a Chinese envoy has said.

The historical evolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action being reached and then violated, fully demonstrates that the solution to the issue lies in political and diplomatic settlement, as well as in promoting dialogue and cooperation, Li Song, China's permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday as the IAEA Board of Governors meeting is reviewing the Iranian nuclear issue this week.

Li said that it was precisely after the United States and the E3 countries (Britain, France and Germany) pushed for the Iranian nuclear resolution at the Board of Governors meeting in June last year that Israel and the United States brazenly launched attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities under safeguards and supervision.

This year, a second strike was carried out against Iran. This is the fundamental reason why the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA on safeguards and supervision was forced to be suspended and has yet to return to normal, he added.

Li emphasized that political confrontation within the Board of Governors would not solve the Iranian nuclear issue. Forcing the passage of a resolution would only intensify the conflict, and submitting it to the United Nations Security Council would also not yield a solution.

The issue can only be properly resolved through political and diplomatic efforts and cooperation in safeguards and supervision within the framework of the IAEA, on the premise of fully respecting Iran's legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy as a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, he said.

The Board of Governors should play a constructive role in diplomatic negotiations and create conditions for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA as well as the political and diplomatic settlement process of the Iranian nuclear issue, rather than creating new obstacles, Li said.

Li noted that the four-point proposal put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East fully reflects China's consistent position and active efforts to promote peace, end the war and advocate dialogue to resolve differences. The Global Governance Initiative and the Global Security Initiative have greater guiding significance for properly resolving the Iranian nuclear issue under the current circumstances.

China will work with all parties to promote the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and promote peace and stability in the Middle East, Li said.

During the meeting, a resolution on the Iranian nuclear issue jointly promoted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany was passed. Among the 34 member states with voting rights on the IAEA Board of Governors, China, Russia and Niger voted against the resolution, while 10 developing countries including Brazil, South Africa, India, Egypt and Thailand abstained.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)