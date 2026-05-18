IAEA chief calls for maximum military restraint near nuclear power plant

Xinhua) 10:12, May 18, 2026

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi delivers a speech during the 69th General Conference of the IAEA in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Radiation levels at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant remain normal and there were no injuries reported, the IAEA said quoting information from the UAE.

VIENNA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief expressed "grave concern" over the Sunday drone strike which caused a fire near the Barakah nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling for maximum restraint to avoid a nuclear accident.

Radiation levels at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant remain normal and there were no injuries reported, the IAEA said on social platform X citing information from the UAE.

The drone strike caused a fire in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the plant, according to the IAEA. Emergency diesel generators are currently powering the plant's unit 3.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable. He called for maximum military restraint near any nuclear power plant to avoid the danger of a nuclear accident.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)