Fukushima fishermen remain opposed to releasing nuke wastewater after IAEA report

Xinhua) 10:41, July 12, 2023

TOKYO, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Fisheries associations in Fukushima Prefecture said Tuesday they remain opposed to releasing radioactive water from the crippled nuclear power plant into the sea despite the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s safety assurance on the plan, local media reported.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura briefed the Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations in northeastern Japan about the recent IAEA report on the planned ocean release, in a bid to seek their understanding as Japan aims to start releasing the water around this summer, Kyodo News said.

The IAEA final report released last week claimed that the plan "is in conformity with the agreed international standards."

"We basically take the position to oppose the discharge of the treated water into the sea," Tetsu Nozaki, head of the federation, told Nishimura in their meeting.

The Japanese government and the plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) promised local fishermen in 2015 that they would not release the wastewater into the sea without gaining the "understanding" of concerned parties.

