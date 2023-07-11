S. Korean city to expand radiation test on fish ahead of Fukushima wastewater discharge

SEOUL, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A coastal city government in southern South Korea planned to expand radiation tests on caught fish and other marine products ahead of Japan's planned discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean.

The local government of Yeosu, about 320 km south of the capital Seoul, will increase the number of radiation tests on the caught marine products this year to 160 from the previous 94, a local daily Gwangju Ilbo reported Tuesday.

The expanded test results will be disclosed to the general public through the city government website, official social media accounts and electronic boards every month.

The Yeosu city bought four more portable radiation testers in late May, raising its total possession number to six.

Kim Yung-rok, governor of South Jeolla province including Yeosu, instructed provincial officials to come up with measures for the introduction of radiation safety certificates on all marine products from fish farms in response to Japan's planned nuclear wastewater release.

Kim ordered the officials to actively consult with the central government to ensure the effectiveness of the measures, according to local media Newsis.

The Japanese government has been pushing to dump the radioactive wastewater this summer from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was hit by a massive earthquake and an ensuing tsunami in March 2011.

