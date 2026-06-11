China's Yan claims second 2026 Diamond League javelin title

(Xinhua) 14:53, June 11, 2026

OSLO, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Yan Ziyi continued her impressive rise in women's javelin by winning the event at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Wednesday, marking her second Diamond League title of the season.

Yan, 18, secured victory with a first-round effort of 67.11 meters, a mark that proved untouchable throughout the competition. Yan finished nearly six meters ahead of Norway's Sigrid Borge, who placed second with 61.92m on home soil, while Serbia's world No. 1 Adriana Vilagos took third with 61.33m.

The lineup also featured 2023 World Championship silver medalist Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado of Colombia, who finished fourth with a mark of 61.11m.

Yan was the youngest athlete in the nine-woman field. Born in 2008, she is the reigning World U20 champion and a two-time Chinese national champion. Despite competing in only two international events this season, both on the Diamond League circuit, she has emerged victorious on each occasion.

At the Xiamen meeting, Yan produced a throw of 71.74 meters to set a new Asian record. The mark currently ranks second on the all-time women's javelin list.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)