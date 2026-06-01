China's Niu sets new Asian women's pole vault record

Xinhua) 15:06, June 01, 2026

Niu Chunge (2nd R) celebrates after setting a new Asian record of 4.73m in the women's pole vault final 2026 National Athletics Grand Prix in Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bo/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Niu Chunge set a new Asian women's pole vault record by clearing 4.73 meters at the fourth stop of China's National Athletics Grand Prix in Bengbu on Sunday.

The 26-year-old improved the previous continental record of 4.72 meters, set by compatriot Li Ling at the Shanghai Diamond League in 2019, by one centimeter.

Niu entered the competition at 4.30 meters and immediately secured victory after none of her 11 competitors managed to clear that height. She cleared 4.30 meters on her first attempt before going on to surpass 4.50 meters and 4.66 meters, improving on her previous personal best of 4.65 meters.

With the bar raised to 4.73 meters, Niu maintained her strong form and cleared the height on her first attempt to establish a new Asian record.

The victory was Niu's sixth of the season. She claimed the women's pole vault title at the Asian Indoor Championships in February after winning the Asian Championships crown in May 2025.

Niu Chunge (L) reacts after setting a new Asian record of 4.73m during the women's pole vault final 2026 National Athletics Grand Prix in Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bo/Xinhua)

Niu Chunge reacts after setting a new Asian record of 4.73m during the women's pole vault final 2026 National Athletics Grand Prix in Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)