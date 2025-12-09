China's top sprinter Su Bingtian retires

Xinhua) 10:58, December 09, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's star sprinter Su Bingtian, the men's 100m Asian record holder, announced his retirement from athletics on Tuesday.

He made history in 2021 as the first Chinese man to reach an Olympic 100m final after clocking an Asian record time of 9.83s in Tokyo, and helped China take bronze in the 4x100m relay

Born in 1989, Su became the first Chinese man to break the 10-second barrier with a 9.99-second run at the Diamond League in Eugene, the United States in 2015.

He matched the Asian record at 9.91s at the World Challenge in Madrid in 2018, before lowering it to 9.83s in the semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics, where he went on to finish sixth in the final.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)