Scenery of grassland in Dingxi City, NW China's Gansu

(Xinhua) 08:02, June 11, 2026

This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy their leisure time at a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)