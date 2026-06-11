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Scenery of grassland in Dingxi City, NW China's Gansu
(Xinhua) 08:02, June 11, 2026
This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)
Visitors enjoy their leisure time at a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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