Scenery of Qianba pasture in China's Gansu
Horses frolic at Qianba pasture in Wudu District of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Horses graze at Qianba pasture in Wudu District of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Horses frolic at Qianba pasture in Wudu District of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
A horse grazes at Qianba pasture in Wudu District of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the scenery of Qianba pasture in Wudu District of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Horses graze at Qianba pasture in Wudu District of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
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