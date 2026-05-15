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Scenery of sunrise in Dunhuang City, China's Gansu
(Xinhua) 11:27, May 15, 2026
Tourists are pictured at sunrise at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 15, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Tourists are pictured at sunrise at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 15, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Tourists are pictured at sunrise at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 15, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)
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