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Scenery of Aksay in China's Gansu
(Xinhua) 08:47, May 15, 2026
An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows the Kumtag Desert and a village in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows the Altun Mountains and a village in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows the Altun Mountains and a village in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)
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