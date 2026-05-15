Scenery of Aksay in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 08:47, May 15, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows the Kumtag Desert and a village in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows the Altun Mountains and a village in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows the Altun Mountains and a village in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)