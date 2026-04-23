Volunteers build green future on sandy land in NW China

Xinhua) 09:17, April 23, 2026

Volunteers from Hunan and Jiangxi provinces dig a pit for water storage at the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 20, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A scene of tree-planting is reflected on the goggles of a volunteer at the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Volunteers insert shovels into the designated area after work at the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo shows volunteers planting trees at the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo shows volunteers heading to the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Volunteers dig pits for water storage at the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Volunteers pose for a photo at the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Volunteers walk with luggage to the coach terminal of Wuwei City, which administers Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 20, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Volunteers water tree seedlings at the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 20, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Volunteers from Shaanxi Province pose for a photo at the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo shows volunteers watering tree saplings at the Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base of Minqin County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 20, 2026.

Minqin, sandwiched between China's third- and fourth-largest deserts -- the Badain Jaran and the Tengger, has 94 percent of its land area covered by desert and desertified land. As a result, it is one of China's major sources of sandstorms.

Confronted with pressing survival challenges and the daunting task of desert control, Minqin County has initiated multiple tree-planting campaigns since 2024. Volunteers from all over China came to the county's Zhonglin ecological public welfare forest base to participate in voluntary tree-planting activities.

From the beginning of this year, the base has gathered more than 30,000 volunteers in Minqin's sandy expanse. To date, they have planted over 1 million drought-resistant saplings such as saxaul, making a green promise in the yellow sands. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)