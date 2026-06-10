Top seeded Chinese duos into mixed doubles second round at Australian Badminton Open

(Xinhua) 21:08, June 10, 2026

SYDNEY, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Top Chinese mixed doubles pairs Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping and Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui each won their first-round matches at the Australian Badminton Open here on Wednesday.

Feng and Huang, the world No. 1 in mixed doubles, defeated South Korea's Kim Joon-young and Lee Yu-lim 21-19, 21-12 to advance to the second round at the State Sports Center in Sydney's Olympic Park.

Later on Wednesday, the world No. 7 pair of Guo and Chen, who are second seeds in Sydney, also won in two games, beating India's Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan 21-6, 21-5.

In the men's doubles, second seeds Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng recorded a dominant 21-10, 21-9 win over Australia's Forrest Huang and Minh Trung Faris Truong in 21 minutes.

The victory made Wang and Liang the third Chinese pair to reach the men's doubles second round, following first-round wins on Tuesday for Chen Boyang/Liu Yi and Huang Di/Liu Yang.

In the men's singles, Hu Zhe'an defeated India's Saneeth Dayanand 21-8, 21-10 and Dong Tianyao beat Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-15, 21-15 to advance to the round of 16, while Zhu Xuanchen was beaten in three games. In the women's singles, Han Qianxi was eliminated by India's Isharani Baruah 22-20, 10-21, 21-14.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)