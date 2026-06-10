Senior Chinese political advisor visits Vietnam

(Xinhua) 15:19, June 10, 2026

HANOI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Xian Hui, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), visited Vietnam from Monday to Wednesday.

Xian met with senior officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

Xian noted that China is willing to work with Vietnam to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and steadily and substantially advance the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, adding that the CPPCC is ready to contribute to this end.

The Vietnamese side expressed its readiness to work with China to deepen exchanges on governance experience in party and state affairs, and strengthen practical cooperation in economy and trade, science and technology, infrastructure and other fields.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)