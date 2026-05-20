China, Vietnam release 270 mln fish into Beibu Gulf

Xinhua) 10:16, May 20, 2026

NANNING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam on Tuesday jointly released 270 million fish fry and broodstock into the Beibu Gulf in an effort to replenish marine fishery resources and advance sustainable fisheries development.

The event took place at the Beilun River estuary in the border city of Dongxing in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Seven species, including yellowfin seabream and red seabream, were released, according to organizers.

The two countries have jointly conducted nine fish fry releases since 2017. China has released more than 770 million aquatic fry into the Beibu Gulf during that period.

Monitoring data showed that catches of key fish species in the gulf have increased by about 10 percent year on year, helping boost incomes for fishermen living along the gulf.

An official with the Bureau of Fisheries under China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said that bilateral cooperation over the years, such as joint fish releases and maritime patrols in Beibu Gulf, has played a positive role in maintaining maritime order and conserving fishery resources.

China is willing to deepen fisheries cooperation with Vietnam and promote the sustainable development of regional fisheries, the official said.

China will also conduct joint fish fry release programs with the Republic of Korea and Russia this year to further deepen cooperation and conserve fishery resources in adjacent waters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)